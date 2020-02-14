Wendy Williams Apologizes For Criticizing Gay Men Who Wear Skirts And Heels

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Host Wendy Williams took to social media on Friday to apologize for comments made during “Hot Topics.”

During Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the TV personality made homophobic and transphobic comments during a discussion about Galentine’s Day, a Valentine’s Day alternative that celebrates female friendship.

“If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t [menstruate] every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through…Stop wearing our skirts and our heels. You’ll never be the woman that we are, no matter how gay!” Williams said during the segment.

The host faced swift backlash following the segment and later issued an apology.

A message from Wendy. pic.twitter.com/aEpMvubJVJ — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 14, 2020

“I deeply apologize,” Williams said in a video shared to social media. “I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday’s show. I did not realize until I got home and watched the second running of our show…And one thing I can tell you right now is that I never do the show in a place of malice. I understand my platform in the community.”

“I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings. I’m just having a conversation. I’m 55-years-old and maybe I sounded…somebody out of touch,” Williams continued. “I’m not out of touch except for perhaps yesterday for saying what I said. So, I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better. I appreciate you supporting me. Thank you.”