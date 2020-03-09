Warriors’ Stephen Curry Diagnosed With Seasonal Flu and Not Coronavirus

The coronavirus has swept the nation — and that includes the Warrior Nation.

Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A Saturday morning, according to the Warriors’ team physician Dr. Robert Nied.

There’s no need to panic, however. “He has no specific risk factors for COVID-19,” Dr. Nied said in a statement. “He has the seasonal flu.”

Stephen Curry status update: pic.twitter.com/FmqQm5xxl2 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 7, 2020

The Warriors have started their team protocol for treating him for influenza exposure. Doctors say they have identified the “probable source contact” from where he got the flu.

Curry played his first game Thursday night after missing 58 games with his left-hand injury. He scored 23 points in 27 minutes in Golden State’s 113-121 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

In the Warriors’ case, they announced on Friday that they were increasing adding cleaning staff to each event; elevator attendants would be equipped with wipe containers and sanitizing elevators regularly; all doors and door handles would be sanitized regularly; and extra soap would become available in all restrooms.