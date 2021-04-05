This Video Of SWV’s Coko Singing A Duet With Her Son Will Make Your Day

If you’re looking for proof that vocal range can be inherited genetically, then look no further than this sweet video of SWV lead singer Coko and her talented teenage son Jalen Clemons (AKA Jayye Michael) beautifully harmonizing together on Instagram.

In a recent video shared by Coko, the singer and her son sing a duet of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway’s “Where Is The Love,” and they hit every single note flawlessly. According to mom, Jalen, plans to become a dentist one day soon. Clearly he got his vocals from his four-time Grammy nominated mom, who is all smiles during their impromptu performance. As lead singer of SWV, Coko has sold over 10 million records in the US and 25 million records worldwide. Coko has also had a successful solo career as both a gospel and R&B artist.

This isn’t the first time that the mom-of-three has shared her youngest son’s gift with the world. In March, Coko posted a video of Jayye, whose dad is Coko’s ex-husband drummer Mike Clemons, crooning the lyrics to Jazmine Sullivan’s “Forever Don’t Last,” telling fans in the caption “my baby can sing!”

Agreed, Coko! Agreed. Jayye is also a content creator with a popular YouTube channel and the mother and son duo might as well by twins too. Just look at how much he looks like his mom!

Now, can we get another duet, please?