Tyra Banks Steps Away From ‘Dancing With The Stars’ To Focus On Other Ventures

Tyra Banks is bidding farewell to the ballroom in favor of bigger entrepreneurial pursuits, according to a new statement from the model.

TMZ caught up with the host of Dancing with the Stars on a shopping trip in Santa Monica last week, and she ended up revealing that her future plans don’t involve introducing dancers and judges’ scores.

“I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes,” Banks told TMZ. “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor…I think it’s time.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Tyra Banks visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Banks took over hosting duties on the highly popular ballroom dance competition in 2020, which finds stars of the stage, screen, and airwaves paired with ballroom dance professionals to learn weekly routines in competition for a grand prize at the season’s end.

Banks says she believes that with all that she’s seeking to accomplish in the business market and behind the scenes in television, being the face of the popular dance program doesn’t leave much time to dedicate to her passions. Her biggest business venture at the moment is her SMiZE & Dream ice cream, which is already available internationally and soon to launch in the United States.

“I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV,” she explained, noting that she already had new television productions in the works.

“I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show. So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting things.”

“I’m going from the ballroom to the boardroom!” she playfully declared.