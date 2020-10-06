Trey Songz Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump weren’t the only ones impacted by COVID-19 this week. “Mr. Steal Your Girl” himself is also “down, but not out” with the virus.

“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” he shared on his Instagram page. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive.”

“I will be taking it seriously,” he continued, after noting 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus. “I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

The singer, whose album Back Home drops this week, shared that he lost his grandfather earlier this year. Although his cause of death wasn’t cited as COVID-19, he believes the coronavirus was the cause of death, he believes the coronavirus was at hand.

“If you come in contact with Covid, please do say,” he pleaded. “Please do say. Don’t be like the president.”