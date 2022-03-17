Loki’s In Love: Actor Tom Hiddleston And Actress Zawe Ashton Are Reportedly Engaged

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Actor Tom Hiddleston, known for playing Loki in the Marvel Universe (specifically from Thor and the hit Disney+ series Loki), is reportedly engaged to actress Zawe Ashton, who recently had a recurring role on The Handmaid’s Tale. The two attended the BAFTA Awards over the weekend, and while holding hands on the red carpet, Ashton was spotted with a hefty rock on that finger.

While taking pictures at a BAFTA Awards after-party with British TV presenter AJ Odudu, Ashton didn’t hide the ring (slide right to see it).

Entertainment Tonight now says they’ve learned that 41-year-old actor and 37-year-old actress are indeed preparing to tie the knot.

The two are said to have met in 2018 while working on the revival of the Harold Pinter play Betrayal in the West End of London (which later was presented on Broadway). They’ve been rumored to be an item since. In 2021, they were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Ibiza and started stepping out at red carpet events in the fall.

Ashton, like Hiddleston, is from London. She was born to a Ugandan mother and an English father. Her maternal grandfather was actually a former president and prime minister of Uganda. She will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon, playing a villain in the 2023 film The Marvels.

Congratulations seem to be in order for these two, though there has been no official word from Hiddleston or Ashton’s reps on this news. In the meantime, check out photos of the couple from the last few years below.

