Tisha Campbell is now sharing her reaction to her former co-star Martin Lawrence’s recent comments about her 1997 sexual harassment lawsuit.

Campbell, who played Lawrence’s onscreen wife Gina on Martin that ran from 1992 to 1997, charged Lawrence with “repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse and related threats,” according to People magazine. The suit was settled out of court.

In a recent interview, however, Lawrence told GQ, “It was all a lot of bullshit and, just whoever’s side it was, it was bullshit,” he said, adding that the two never spoke about the lawsuit. “We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen.”

It’s why Lawrence walked away from the show, he added. “I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show,” he explained.

On The Talk Thursday, Campbell said she was surprised by her former co-star’s comments. “I can’t go into much detail about the past because there was a confidentiality agreement, so the gag order says no,” she began. “But what I can say is…I was actually kind of shocked.”

Campbell said after contemplating how she should react, she contacted Lawrence herself. “He was like, ‘Yeah, T, don’t read into what it is, there’s a lot of people that’s trying to bring up the past, and trying to make it news today. But, you know T, we’re good. I love you and I love your family.'”

Lawrence doubled-down on their recent private conversation with a public declaration Thursday on Instagram. He wrote in a caption, “Regardless of the past or any misrepresentation of it in the press, I have nothin [sic] but love for Tisha then and now. We are good and always will be!” He ended it using the hashtags, #teammartymar and #yougogirl.

Campbell replied to the post, writing in a comment: “YOU GO BOY My fam fo life!”

On The Talk, the actress added that the two have gone to lunch in recent years and spoke “about everything.”

“At the end of it, it was nothing but laughter and healing,” she continued.

Lawrence is now starring in the highly-anticipated Bad Boys sequel, Bad Boys for Life, out now.

