Tina Knowles-Lawson Questions Why States Are Reopening During COVID-19 Pandemic After Close Friend’s Death

As governors contemplate lifting “stay at home” restrictions and after the death of her close friend, Tina Knowles-Lawson wants the public to put themselves first.

The philanthropist and famed art collector turned to Instagram to warn her followers about the potential impact of breaking social distancing guidelines too soon.

“I have a message for you guys and I’m going to be very candid. I know I’m probably gonna get some flack for this but I don’t really care,” she began in the video before questioning why salons would open before other inessential businesses.

“I find it very strange that the businesses that were opened were nail salons and hair salons,” she said, hinting that Black and poor people may be inadvertent targets of this new proposal.

“It’s not worth it guys,” Knowles-Lawson said later. “Why would that be the first places that they open?”

“It’s people dying every day and Black people are dying at an alarming rate. You know we can do without this. Let’s send a message that we are dumb we know what time it is,” she pleaded. “So please stay at home, protect your mothers, your grandmothers, your family.”

The mother of Beyoncé and Solange has been personally impacted by the pandemic. She recently lost her of her best friends, Shelia Campbell Christian, a nurse. In fact, Campbell was Knowles-Lawson’s maid of honor in her first marriage to Mathew Knowles, and Beyoncé was the flower girl.

“She was so beautiful, so kind and a nurse,” Knowles-Lawson wrote. “Losing our healthcare workers who are fighting for our families and us is the saddest thing.”

“These are real people with real families. Sheila has a beautiful daughter Courtney who lost her precious mom,” she added. “These healthcare workers are dying of this disease. Please take it seriously and stay home if you can. ❤️🙏🏾 RIP Sheila ❤️🙏🏾😇.”