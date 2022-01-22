This Week In Black Love: Birthday Kisses, Date Nights And His And Hers Rolls-Royces

Instagram

There was so much happening when it came to public displays of affection this week as a number of stars celebrated birthdays with their partners, hit the friendly skies and the wavy waters for lavish trips together, matched in attire for date night and showered each other with love (which for some can be shared and happily received in the form of a pricey gift). See what a few of your favorite couples were up to this week in Black love.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

Amid pesky rumors that the two may have gone their separate ways, the multitalented star squashed them by celebrating her beau on his birthday. She shared sweet photos and funny videos from their relationship.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

To celebrate his milestone birthday, not only did Wade get a birthday party with performances from nostalgic favorites like Ja Rule and Ludacris, but he also got this big kiss from his proud wife.

First Lady Michelle and President Barack Obama

Another big birthday was celebrated as our forever First Lady turned 58 this week and her beloved husband took to social media to celebrate her and plant a smooch on our fave (again, that is the best gift, right?).

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Find yourself a partner who will agree that date night only works if you coordinate attire. The greatest gymnast of all time and her NFL baller beau certainly understood the assignment.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey

Another birthday! For Steve Harvey’s 65th celebration, the Harvey family took a trip to the Bahamas where they lived the yacht life. In a beautiful image, Steve and Marjorie took in the sun and incredible views of the water while on their luxury vessel.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

In addition to jetting off in what looks to be a private plane to their next “blissful” destination, Simon brought some bliss home to Atlanta by gifting Williams a very fancy new ride:

The author and reality TV star was given a gray Rolls-Royce Ghost from her fiancé to match his silver one. As you can tell from the photos, sis couldn’t be happier.

Who wouldn’t be?