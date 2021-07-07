The Life And Career Of Suzzanne Douglas In Pictures

Shock spread across social media early this morning as news of the death of Suzzanne Douglas came to light. The actress most known for role as Jerri Peterson in Robert Townsend’s WB family sitcom Parent ‘Hood from 1995-1999, died in her home on Martha’s Vineyard July 6 after a two-year battle with an unspecified form of cancer. She was 64.
Douglas married neuro-radiologist Roy Jonathan Cobb, with whom she has one daughter, in February 1989, the same year her career took off with her role in Tap. From there, Douglas, an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta, went on to star in a number of television and film roles over the next two decades, leaving a memorable impression on audiences no matter how big or small the part. Here’s a look back at the life and career of Douglas in pictures.
Douglas won an NAACP Image Award for her role in the 1989 film Tap alongside Gregory Hines
Sammy David Jr. also starred alongside Douglas in the dance drama
Douglas with Donald Hobbs at the premiere of Tap at the Ziegfeld Theater in NYC
In 1994, Douglas played Gloria in the romantic drama Jason’s Lyric
Reagan Gomez shared this photo of her and her Parent ‘Hood TV Family in the late ’90s
In 1998, Douglas played Angela, who did not approve of her sister’s relationship with a younger man, in How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Douglas at the World Premiere of How Stella Got Her Groove Back at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood
In 2004, Douglas performed in the Tony Award-winning musical Hallelujah, Baby!
Douglas celebrating the opening of Crowns in Pasadena in 2009
Douglas at the premiere of Lifetime’s “Whitney” in 2015; she played Cissy Houston in the TV biopic
Douglas in 2016 at the opening night of Hughie on Broadway
The Cobbs at The Andy Warhol Museum’s Annual NYC Dinner in 2018
Douglas’ last television role was as Grace Cuffe in When They See Us