The Life And Career Of Suzzanne Douglas In Pictures

Shock spread across social media early this morning as news of the death of Suzzanne Douglas came to light. The actress most known for role as Jerri Peterson in Robert Townsend’s WB family sitcom Parent ‘Hood from 1995-1999, died in her home on Martha’s Vineyard July 6 after a two-year battle with an unspecified form of cancer. She was 64.

Douglas married neuro-radiologist Roy Jonathan Cobb, with whom she has one daughter, in February 1989, the same year her career took off with her role in Tap. From there, Douglas, an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta, went on to star in a number of television and film roles over the next two decades, leaving a memorable impression on audiences no matter how big or small the part. Here’s a look back at the life and career of Douglas in pictures.