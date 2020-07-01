At this point, is Terry Crews just trolling all of us?
Earlier this month—even though no one asked him—he declared that “defeating white supremacy without white people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”
Even though Black Twitter collectively rolled its eyes at the comment, he’s decided to come back with the same All Lives Matter rhetoric. And, of course, Black Twitter (or anyone, for that matter) was not here for it.
“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister,” he tweeted Tuesday. “I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”
Appalled, celebs such as Amanda Seales; Soledad O’Brien; and Bernice King, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s daughter, responded to his message.
And, of course, Black Twitter did its thing too.
Blink twice if you need us to save you, Terry.