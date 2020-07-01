At this point, is Terry Crews just trolling all of us?

Earlier this month—even though no one asked him—he declared that “defeating white supremacy without white people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Even though Black Twitter collectively rolled its eyes at the comment, he’s decided to come back with the same All Lives Matter rhetoric. And, of course, Black Twitter (or anyone, for that matter) was not here for it.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister,” he tweeted Tuesday. “I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

Appalled, celebs such as Amanda Seales; Soledad O’Brien; and Bernice King, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s daughter, responded to his message.

This is unintellectual and irresponsible. You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩✊🏾 (@amandaseales) June 30, 2020

We’re so far from that bridge, Terry. #BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes.



Justice is not a competition. https://t.co/Cdfac2V7M6 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 30, 2020

And, of course, Black Twitter did its thing too.

How…how did you get here? Nobody's supposed to be here. https://t.co/4TUDyKgruk — Stephy (@StephanieYeboah) June 30, 2020

*wakes up and sees why Terry Crews is trending yet again* pic.twitter.com/ZdD9ARfikq — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 30, 2020

It’s like Terry Crews is becoming his character in white chicks pic.twitter.com/j8YJZnqjjY — 𝓴𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓶𝓪 ♥️ (@karimadukes) June 30, 2020

Nobody:



Not a single soul in the world:



Neither the animals of the forest nor of the glen:



Terry Crews’ attention seeking ass: pic.twitter.com/lh5ghnPxKw — Naima Cochrane (@naima) June 30, 2020

Blink twice if you need us to save you, Terry.