Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing After Relocating To Los Angeles

Tanya Fear, who has appeared in the film Kick-Ass 2, and on Doctor Who among other television programs, was reported missing on Thursday, which was confirmed to NBC News by Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Last seen on September 9th, the 31-year-old British actress relocated to Hollywood just two months prior to her family’s submission of a missing person’s report, her manager told NBC News. He stated that he spoke to Fear eight days ago to discuss role opportunities and was shocked when he was informed about her disappearance.

Fear’s loved ones have been diligent in their search, setting up a Twitter account and putting up missing-person posters in and around the L.A. area. Among her supporters, the official fan account for Doctor Who also tweeted in order to locate the actress.

Promptly after moving to Los Angeles, Tanya began performing stand-up comedy, celebrating her first set at the Ha Ha Comedy Club on August 30. In her most recent Instagram post, she wrote: “So honored to have had my first show @hahacomedyclub still blows my mind that I shared the stage with LEGENDS! @mrdouglaswilliams@dennylove4real @chadmrodgers@malikbazille y’all are amazing! I enjoyed the mischief and tomfoolery immensely,” she continued. “Thank you to people that came out to support me, it means everything! Thank you to @franklinthomasyi for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Along with her aspirations to become a successful stand-up comic, Fear’s acting credits also include the comedy-drama series Spotless, and the film A Moving Image, released in 2016.

Since the news of her disappearance, supporters have been hopeful of a safe return. “Since she’s been in LA, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning,” her manager said. “We’re obviously concerned and hope we find out this is a simple mistake, and we find her.”