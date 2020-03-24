All true fans of the hit 90s show Sister, Sister know that Tamera Mowry-Housley can sang.

The Real talk show host and her sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, debuted their vocals for the iconic theme song, and even had a few episodes where they showcased their talents (Remember when Mowry-Housley performed Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Going Down” for the school talent show?).

Since we’ve all been stuck in the house due to the coronavirus quarantine, many of us have discovered (or rediscovered) hobbies and activities that we love to do. For Mowry-Housley, it’s clear that singing will always remain a love of hers—even if it’s stealing a few moments to belt out her favorite tune in the shower.

“Yes I’m in the shower!” says Mowry-Housley during a video shared to Instagram. “It’s my fave place to sing. I promised you guys a singing video and you made sure I kept my promise. This is one of my fav songs. Love me some @ladygaga.”

Take a listen to Mowry-Housley singing Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” below.