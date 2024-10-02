Summer Walker Turns The Spotlight On Black Women Entrepreneurs With “Buy Black Women Sh*t”

When it comes to uplifting her community, Summer Walker doesn’t just talk about it—she’s about it.

To mark the anniversary of her breakout mixtape Last Day of Summer, the R&B songstress is turning the spotlight onto Black women-owned businesses in Atlanta for the second year in a row with her “Buy Black Women Sh*t” initiative. And fittingly, the event took place on September 22nd—the actual last day of the summer season and a date that holds special significance as “Summer Walker Day” in Atlanta.

With an aim to empower Black women entrepreneurs and encourage the community to shop Black, Walker’s initiative featured a curated selection of local businesses specializing in self-care, wellness, and lifestyle. Partnering with LVRN Cares, the philanthropic arm of her label, Love Renaissance (LVRN), Summer ensured that this wasn’t just a social media shout-out—this was a full-blown activation. From special discounts and exclusive product offerings to an interactive directory available on her website, Walker made it clear: supporting Black women is a year-round priority.

The event was a celebration of Black female entrepreneurship in every sense. Whether it was snagging a set of luxury lashes from The Lash Vault, grabbing a wellness package from Sati Yoga & Wellness, or discovering a unique scent from Lot23 Chandler, attendees had access to a range of products and services that embodied excellence and authenticity. Other businesses included City Dogz, Atlanta Curves, and Dope People Meet, among others, showcasing the diversity and innovation of Black women-owned brands in the Atlanta area.

But this initiative is more than just shopping—it’s a statement. “Buy Black Women Sh*t” is Walker’s way of using her platform to bring visibility to businesses that often get overlooked. It’s a continuation of the commitment she first made when she launched the initiative in 2022, the same year that Atlanta’s mayor declared September 22nd as “Summer Walker Day.”

While the focus of the event was on highlighting local entrepreneurs, it also marked a milestone in Walker’s own career. Her debut mixtape, Last Day of Summer, released in October 2018, was a game-changer in the R&B world, introducing us to Summer’s soulful sound and introspective lyrics. It featured the multi-platinum hit “Girls Need Love” and its remix with Drake, solidifying Walker’s place in the music industry. Fast forward to 2024, and the release of Last Day of Summer (Sped-Up) reignited fans’ love for the mixtape, leading to a spike in streams and putting her back in the spotlight once again.

The timing of “Buy Black Women Sh*t” couldn’t be more perfect, serving as a celebration of her growth in music while making tangible contributions to her community. It’s this dual impact that has made Walker a standout figure—not just in the music industry, but also in the realm of Black entrepreneurship.

If you didn’t make it to this year’s event, don’t worry—the full directory of participating businesses is available on Walker’s official website until September 22, 2025. The goal is to encourage continuous support long after the event is over, creating a lasting impact for these entrepreneurs. And knowing Summer, this is only the beginning.

With nominations from the Grammys, NAACP Image Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards all in the same year, Walker’s star power is only growing brighter. But it’s her commitment to using that spotlight to elevate her community that’s truly worth celebrating. Through “Buy Black Women Sh*t,” Summer is showing that no matter how much success you achieve, giving back is always in style.