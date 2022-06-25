Summer Walker Announces Pregnancy

Summer Walker is going to be a mom again. After posting photos on Instagram Friday night in which she appeared to have a small baby bump, the ESSENCE Festival headliner shared the big news on Instagram Live Saturday afternoon.

“People asking me if I’m pregnant…I am and you know I’m very, very, very, very, happy about it,” the singer said. “Very excited about it. And this is gonna be — I’m very very excited because it’s going to be different from how it was before. It’s really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love.”

Walker is one of ESSENCE’s digital cover stars this month, and in her interview she briefly talked about motherhood saying, “It brings you the most joy in the world. At the same time, it’s really hard, it’s really stressful, and it’s really a lot of sacrifice. Sometimes, it’s like, is it worth it? Then they smile and make your day, and the answer is yes.”

Currently a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, Walker said on Instagram it was important for her to be able to share her latest pregnancy news first as she wasn’t afforded the opportunity to do so the first time around.

“The only reason I’m even saying anything is because last time I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself,” she said. “People were taking pictures of me in the store — I know it kind of comes with the job –… [but] people took pictures of me and sent it to The Shade Room before I could even announce my pregnancy. I thought that was very disrespectful and it made me very, very, very, very, very upset.”

Noting there were others she chose not to name who also tried to out her pregnancy, Walker added, “I’m not doing that this go round. Y’all got me effed up.”

Read our cover story with Summer Walker here.