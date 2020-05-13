Emma McIntyre

Stated simply, Stevie Wonder is a national treasure and today is his birthday.

In honor of his 70th rotation around the sun, a gang of celebrated DJs are honoring the 25-time Grammy winner’s milestone birthday by digging through his seemingly-endless, decades-long catalogue—the hits, the B-sides and every melody in-between.

LONDON – JANUARY 31: Stevie Wonder performs live on stage at The Rainbow Theatre in London on January 31 1974 (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

The IG Live celebration kicked off at midnight with an epic set by Questlove, followed by Gilles Peterson (from 4 – 8 am), DJ Tara (from 8am – 12 pm) and Natasha Diggs, who spun until 4 pm.

Next up will be Club Quarantine’s own D-Nice (from 4 – 8 pm EST), followed by the legendary DJ Spinna (have you ever attending a Wonder-Full party?), who’ll be vibing-out from 8 pm – midnight.

Hop onto @swfamily24 and join the celebration.