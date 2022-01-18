Steve Harvey Says Lori’s Beau Michael B. Jordan Impressed Him With This Lavish Christmas Present

Danny Delgado/ABC via Getty Images/Instagram

We love Steve Harvey and not just because he’s given us The Steve Harvey Show and Think Like a Man, but also (in addition to his endless drip these days) because he’s going to tell it like it. He’s not sugarcoating his opinions, including when it comes to the relationship between his stepdaughter Lori and actor Michael B. Jordan.

The TV presenter, author, and businessman recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and shared a few humorous comments about how Jordan has been wooing their family since his steamy romance with Lori started. He’s been around for two Christmas holidays, and Harvey told DeGeneres his potential future son-in-law doesn’t hold back when it comes to gift-giving.

“That boy comes through,” he said.

“He’s trying to impress the family with these gifts. I’m her father, so he brought me this big, 100-cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. One-hundred of them in this big box, and he gave that to me! He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? The only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law,” he said.

This comment came after Ellen pulled up one of the most recent pictures the lovebirds posted to their Instagram of their celebration for New Year’s Eve.

Harvey reacted to the picture saying, “I’ve never seen that picture before,” he joked. “Very uncomfortable with that picture right there.” Despite his playful comments, he says he’s rooting for the movie star with Lori, calling him “a really good guy coming from a good family.”

The couple broke the internet when they went Instagram official as a pair during the second half of 2020. They still seem to be going strong and we‘re here for all the Black love and courting.