01
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
02
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow attends Republic Records Grammy After Party at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on January 26, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
03
Daymond John and Flavor Flav
Daymond John and Flavor Flav attend Republic Records Grammy After Party at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on January 26, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
04
Kehlani and YG
Kehlani and YG are seen on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
05
Lena Waithe
Producer / Screenwriter Lena Waithe attends the "BET Twenties" produced by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah.
06
Sinqua Walls
Actor Sinqua Walls attends the "BET Twenties" produced by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah.
07
Jahi Di'Allo Winston
Actor Jahi Di'Allo Winston attends the "BET Twenties" produced by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah.
08
Jaden Smith
Actor / Rapper Jaden Smith attends the "BET Twenties" produced by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah.
09
Jay Ellis
10
11
Kendrick Smith Sampson
12
Guest, Lena Waithe, Jay Ellis, and Issa ray