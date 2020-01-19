By Joi-Marie McKenzie ·
01
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey speaks during Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at Spectrum Center on January 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
02
Logan Browning
Logan Browning is seen at Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Event at Chateau Marmont on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
03
Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin attends the Entertainment Weekly Honors Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees Event Presented In Partnership With SAG Awards at Chateau Marmont on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
04
Mj Rodriguez
Mj Rodriguez is seen at Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Event at Chateau Marmont on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
05
Asante Blackk
Asante Blackk is seen at Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Event at Chateau Marmont on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
06
Retta
Retta is seen at Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Event at Chateau Marmont on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
07
Syleena Johnson
Syleena Johnson attends The Zeta Phi Beta Centennial Founders' Gala at Washington Hilton on January 18, 2020 in Washington, DC
08
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the Lanvin Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2020 in Paris, France.
