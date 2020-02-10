By Joi-Marie McKenzie ·
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige At Saks Fifth Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue on February 09, 2020 in New York City.
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party, at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on February 7, 2020.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Trevor Jackson
Trevor Jackson attends the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Diggy Simmons, Anthony Anderson and Trevor Jackson
Diggy Simmons, Anthony Anderson and Trevor Jackson attend the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Will and Heather Packer
Will and Heather Packer hosted an intimate dinner in Atlanta in honor of The Photograph, in theaters Friday.
Rashan Ali
Rashan Ali attended an intimate dinner in Atlanta in honor of The Photograph, in theaters Friday.
Tanya Sam with fiancé Paul
Tanya Sam and her fiancé Paul attended an intimate dinner in Atlanta in honor of The Photograph, in theaters Friday.
Ludacris and wife Exodie
Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue attended an intimate dinner in Atlanta in honor of The Photograph, in theaters Friday.
Egypt Sherrod, DJ Fadelf, Lamman Rucker and Kelly Rucker,
Egypt Sherrod, DJ Fadelf, Lamman Rucker and Kelly Rucker attended an intimate dinner in Atlanta in honor of The Photograph, in theaters Friday.
TI
TI attended an intimate dinner in Atlanta in honor of The Photograph, in theaters Friday.
