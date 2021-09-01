Star Gazing: The Girls Are Giving Luxury

We’re less than a week away from New York Fashion Week, but the girls have already been pulling out their finest threads for the cameras from TV sets in New York City to red carpets in Venice, Italy.
Abroad, A-listers arrived in style to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show, while in the states there was no shortage of labels when some of our favorite ladies stepped out. One thing every single woman on this list has in common is luxury, and all we can say is we love to see it. Click through to see the elevated looks stars are serving this week.
01
Nicole Ari Parker
Nicole left no crumbs on set while filming for the Sex & the City spinoff And Just Like That in NYC.
02
Cardi B
Who else makes pregnancy look this good?
03
Remy Ma
Remy did what needed to be done while celebrating the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 Club.
04
Thandie Newton
Cute, casual, and high class is how Thandiwe Newton rolls.
05
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald is a vision in white at the opening ceremony of the Series Mania Festival.
06
Jennifer Hudson
J-Hud was one of the first stars to pull up in style to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Show.
07
D’Lila Star, Jessie James, and Chance Combs
Were you this fly at their age?
08
Ciara
Mrs. Wilson understood the assignment when she stepped out for Dolce & Gabbana.
09
Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath
How regal is the Marchioness of Bath?
10
Normani
The hair, the dress…Normani get’s extra credit for this look.
11
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana is clearly right at home in the lap of luxury.
12
Saweetie
If there’s one thing Saweetie’s gonna give it’s a look.