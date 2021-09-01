Star Gazing: The Girls Are Giving Luxury

We’re less than a week away from New York Fashion Week, but the girls have already been pulling out their finest threads for the cameras from TV sets in New York City to red carpets in Venice, Italy.

Abroad, A-listers arrived in style to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show, while in the states there was no shortage of labels when some of our favorite ladies stepped out. One thing every single woman on this list has in common is luxury, and all we can say is we love to see it. Click through to see the elevated looks stars are serving this week.