Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance’s Macro Lodge

Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.

Stars like Meagan Good, Teyana Taylor, and Lena Waithe could be spotted rubbing elbows with actors, directors, and content creators behind some of the top shows and films in Black entertainment inside Macro’s exclusive lounge location, holding culture-shifting discussions and sipping craft cocktails while the films that will shape next awards season screened just blocks away.

Take a look at some of the who’s who that descended upon Utah in style over the weekend below: