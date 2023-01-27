Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance’s Macro Lodge

Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
Stars like Meagan Good, Teyana Taylor, and Lena Waithe could be spotted rubbing elbows with actors, directors, and content creators behind some of the top shows and films in Black entertainment inside Macro’s exclusive lounge location, holding culture-shifting discussions and sipping craft cocktails while the films that will shape next awards season screened just blocks away.
Take a look at some of the who’s who that descended upon Utah in style over the weekend below:
Macro Lounge
Tabitha Brown, Lena Waithe, Meagan Good
The stars shared an embrace as they walked into Macro’s Midnight party.
Raúl Domingo, Colman Domingo
The couple was spotted partying the night away at Macro Lounge’s midnight affair
Jimmy Akingbola, Amin Joseph, Corey Hardrict
The actors linked up at Macro Lounge
Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai, Tracy Oliver, and Meagan Good
Jerrie Johnson, Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Tracy Oliver
Stacey Walker King, Brande Victorian, Tracy Oliver, Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson
The hosts and actresses paused for a pic after holding a panel about HARLEM season 2
Jerrie Johnson, Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai
The actresses were all smiles while previewing the first episode of HARLEM season 2
Logan Browning
The actress stopped by to discuss the richness of Black beauty.
lexgallegos_MACROxSHEAMOISTURE_1-21-23_0022
Will Catlett, Teyana Taylor, Tara Pacheco
The actors discussed their new highly drama/mystery film A Thousand and One.
Will Catlett, Tara Pacheco, Teyana Taylor, Lena Waithe
Nneka Onuorah, Boots Riley
The directors discussed the importance of representation in the film industry
Nicco Anan, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Meagan Good, Tika Sumpter
Teyana Taylor, Lena Waithe, Jerrie Johnson, Nneka Onuorah
Jerrie Johnson, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Meagan Good, Tika Sumpter
Peter Nicks, Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton
Peter Nicks, Ryan Coogler
Misty Copeland
Nneka Onuorah
Jimmy Akingbola
Corey Hardrict, Meagan Good
Meagan Good
Pinky Cole, Stacey Walker King