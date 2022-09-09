Star Gazing: Celeb Sightings In NYC

Summer vacation and party season may have come to a close, but celebs still have plenty of reasons to get dressed to the nines and celebrate.
In New York, the instant drop in temps that came with September was, as always, accompanied by Fashion Week. Stars from all manner of media and of course high fashion models flocked to the city for shows, events, and afterparties in the city, dressed in designer from head to toe.
Take a look at the stars who were snapped strutting the streets as August rolled into September and the looks they rocked while doing so.
01
Janet Jackson
02
Ciara
03
Donald Glover
04
Lori Harvey
05
Tyler The Creator
06
Regina Hall
07
John Boyega
08
La La Anthony
09
James Harden
10
Maxwell
11
Bianca Lawson
12
Sherri Shepherd
13
Tamron Hall
14
Joan Smalls
15
Laura Harrier
16
Winnie Harlow
17
Precious Lee
18
Tink