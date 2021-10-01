Star Gazing: Black Women Stun In The U.S. And The U.K.

Black Girl Magic is global, and this past week was a strong example of that sentiment.
Across the pond and right at home in the United States, our favorite Black women celebrities stepped out in gorgeous gowns on red carpets, stunned in couture fashion on the streets, and made audiences smile during their appearances on late night talk shows.
Click through to see the stars we caught doing their thing in New York City, London, Atlanta and Paris.
01
Cardi B
Cardi B. stuns in Paris months after having her second child.
02
Gabrielle Union
The actress was beautiful and bright on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live.
03
Lashana Lynch
The first Black 007 attended the world premiere of her new movie, No Time To Die, in London.
04
Naomi Harris
Fellow Brit Naomi Harris stepped out for her film’s premier and sparkled in white.
05
Chanel Iman
The model celebrated the 35th Anniversary of American Girl with her daughters by her side.
06
Mickey Guyton
The country singer performed on Jimmy Fallon live this past week.
07
Lizzo
Lizzo was seen making a fun fashion statement in NYC.
08
Fousheé
The singer performed day two of AfroPunk Atlanta at Atlantic Station.
09
Liv.e
Liv.e also hit the stage during AfroPunk Atlanta.