Star Gazing: Angela Bassett Stuns In NYC

Angela Bassett was the toast of New York this week, as she stopped by the city that never sleeps for a brief promo run.
The legendary star was a vision as she was spotted several times on the city streets, looking flawless on her way to and from appearances on Good Morning America, The View, and receiving honors at Glamour’s 2022 Women of the Year Awards.
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 02: Angela Bassett is seen outside “GMA” on November 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Elsewhere in town, Robert Glasper hosted his annual residency at The Blue Note Jazz Club, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered to a group of celebrities and tastemakers in NYC, and more stars were spotted at Women of the Year. Take a look at some of the hottest snaps of the week below.
01
Angela Bassett
The star was stunning in pink while on her way to a filming of GMA.
02
Angela Bassett
And was spotted looking white hot on the red carpet of the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
03
Nicole Ari Parker
The star of The Best Man: Final Chapters rocked a fun fringe style on the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
04
Teyana Taylor
The songstress slayed her signature tomboy style on the carpet.
05
Patina Miller
The Power Book III: Raising Kanan star glittered in gold for Glamour.
06
Garcelle Beauvais
The Real Housewife was cloaked in lace on the red carpet of Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards.
07
Jennifer Hudson
The daytime talk show host was all smiles on the carpet.
08
Angela Bassett
The legend was spotted once again in Midtown Manhattan, looking gorgeous in bright colors.
09
Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock
The comedic superstars joined Robert Glasper on stage during his annual residency at the Blue Note in NYC.
10
Jill Scott, Andra Day, Lalah Hathaway
The trio sang their hearts out for an intimate audience during Robert Glasper’s residency.
11
Jill Scott
Jilly from Philly was in her element alongside Robert Glasper at The Blue Note.
12
Jill Scott, Rhapsody
The songstress and the rapper shared a laugh while performing at Blue Note.
13
Angela Bassett
Bassett was spotted killing another colorful look in the streets of NYC
14
Lupita Nyong’o
The starlet had all eyes on her while decked in green.
15
Maya Rudoplh
The actress was spotted on her way to Glamour’s Women of the Year event
16
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
The Vogue editor was all smiles on her way to Glamour’s Award ceremony.
17
Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o
The Us and Wakanda Forever costars greeted each other on the Red Carpet at the Black Panther sequel’s NYC premiere.
18
Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler
The Wakanda Forever director and his beautiful wife shut the carpet down in all-Black.
19
Danai Gurira
The Dora Milaje’s head warrior in charge was stunning in sparkles at the NYC premiere screening of Wakanda Forever.
20
Queen Latifah
The Queen showed us how it’s done in denim at the Wakanda Forever New York screening.
21
Wale
The rapper was Wakanda-ready in NYC.
22
Lalonne Martinez, The-Dream
The R&B heavy hitter and his wife hit the carpet to see the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel.
23
Maxwell
The R&B crooner took a break from touring to take in the new Marvel masterpiece.