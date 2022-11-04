Star Gazing: Angela Bassett Stuns In NYC

Angela Bassett was the toast of New York this week, as she stopped by the city that never sleeps for a brief promo run.

The legendary star was a vision as she was spotted several times on the city streets, looking flawless on her way to and from appearances on Good Morning America, The View, and receiving honors at Glamour’s 2022 Women of the Year Awards.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 02: Angela Bassett is seen outside “GMA” on November 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Elsewhere in town, Robert Glasper hosted his annual residency at The Blue Note Jazz Club, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered to a group of celebrities and tastemakers in NYC, and more stars were spotted at Women of the Year. Take a look at some of the hottest snaps of the week below.