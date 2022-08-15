With big summer movie and fall show premieres come red carpet celebrations and star-studded afterparties. Naturally, your favorite celebrities hit the step and repeat to show off bright smiles and impeccable style.

In New York, the premiere of Idris Elba’s newest thriller, BEAST, drew out his family, friends and co-stars for a grand event at the Museum of Modern Art, while the highly anticipated premiere of the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan drew celebs to the Bowery Hotel for cocktails and laughs.

Across the country in Los Angeles, Jamie Foxx, Meagan Good, Snoop Dogg, and more congregated in their flyest for the premiere of their new Netflix horror-comedy-action romp, Day Shift.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: (L-R) Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg attend the World Premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Take a look at star snaps of the week below: