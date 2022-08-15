With big summer movie and fall show premieres come red carpet celebrations and star-studded afterparties. Naturally, your favorite celebrities hit the step and repeat to show off bright smiles and impeccable style.
In New York, the premiere of Idris Elba’s newest thriller, BEAST, drew out his family, friends and co-stars for a grand event at the Museum of Modern Art, while the highly anticipated premiere of the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan drew celebs to the Bowery Hotel for cocktails and laughs.
Across the country in Los Angeles, Jamie Foxx, Meagan Good, Snoop Dogg, and more congregated in their flyest for the premiere of their new Netflix horror-comedy-action romp, Day Shift.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: (L-R) Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg attend the World Premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Take a look at star snaps of the week below:
01
Idris Elba, Isan Elba
The father-daughter duo shut the red carpet at Museum of Modern Art in NY.
02
Iyana Halley
The actress was stunning in earth tones on the BEAST red carpet.
03
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
The duo served up couple goals at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.
04
Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis
The on-screen mother-son pair matched in all black at the Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere party.
05
Patina Miller and Remy Ma
The Power Universe star and the rap superstar were all smiles while chatting at the Bowery Hotel Terrace in NY.
06
TJ Atoms, Joey Bada$$ and Omar Epps
The Wu Tang: An American Saga co-stars and the Raising Kanan star teamed up for the camera flash.
07
Megan Thee Stallion
The rap diva was joined by her beloved dog 4oe while revealing her album art to The Tonight Show audience.
08
Jimmy Fallon, Megan Thee Stallion
The Traumazine rapper co-hosted The Tonight Show ahead of releasing her third album.
09
Meagan Good
The actress was a vision in pale pink at the premiere of her latest, Day Shift.
10
Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg
The “vampire hunters” stunted on the LA red carpet premiere of their new Netflix horror-action-comedy, Day Shift
11
Meagan Good, Zion Broadnax
The on-screen mother-daughter duo struck a pose on the red carpet.
12
Garcelle Beauvais
The actress and Real Housewive was all smiles at the Day Shift premiere.
13
Jurnee Smollett
The actress rocked a bold look at the Day Shift premiere.
14
Kenan Thompson
The veteran comedian received a long-awaited star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.
15
Kenan Thompson, Gianna Thompson, Georgia Thompson
The comedian and actor was all smiles with his two young daughters while accepting his honor.
16
Ms. Pat
The star of the hit BET+ comedy “The Ms. Pat Show” was stylish for its Season 2 red carpet premiere.
17
Richard Lawson, Tina Knowles-Lawson
The Ms. Pat Show guest star and the fashion mogul graced the carpet in West Hollywood