Summer movie premiere season is in full swing. Naturally, celebs and stars of summer’s blockbuster hopefuls flock to red carpet screenings across the globe promoting and supporting the movies we’re running to in an effort to beat the sweltering heat.
In Los Angeles, Jordan Peele’s mysterious new horror NOPE drew stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and actors Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and more to the black carpet to take a peek at what the Black horror mastermind has cooked up this time.
Meanwhile, in Europe, the international action and espionage adventure Bullet Train had multiple screenings across several countries. Bryan Tyree Henry stunned in all-white in London, while Zazie Beetz stunned in Berlin.
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 19: Zazie Beetz attends the “Bullet Train” Red Carpet Screening at Zoopalast on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
Elsewhere, stars hit the stage, the club and even the baseball field. Take a look at the hottest celeb pics of the week.
Denzel Washington
The superstar actor shared some words with the crowd at The 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.
Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya
The Lord’s abundance was on clear display on the red carpet at the the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ NOPE at TCL Chinese Theatre.
Daniel Kaluuya
The star of Jordan Peele’s mysterious new horror flick flashed a smirk for the camera.
Michael B. Jordan
The Creed franchise star was solo and smoldering on the carpet.
Michael B. Jordan
The actor was ready for a fright on the red carpet of NOPE‘s world premiere.
Lupita Nyong’o, Jordan Peele
The actor/director duo shared a laugh at the premiere of the follow-up to Peele’s horror opus, Us.
Lupita Nyong’o
Jordan Peele’s Us muse graced the red carpet of his latest horror hit.
Lupita Nyong’o
The actress was all smiles at the premiere of NOPE.
Keke Palmer
The starlet went for a two-piece look with complimenting black leather gloves for her latest feature film.
Keke Palmer
The star of NOPE flashed a fierce face in a midriff-baring number on the black carpet of the film’s premiere.
Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya
The stars of NOPE shared a hearty laugh at their film’s premiere.
Kelly Rowland
The songstress was a vision in her black sheer-paneled gown.
Ayesha and Steph Curry
Golden State’s first family showed up and out at the premiere of NOPE.
John Boyega
Our favorite stormtrooper flashed a million-dollar smile at the TCL Chinese theater.
Marsai Martin
The actress and EP rocked a bold black and white look for the NOPE premiere.
Storm Reid
The Euphoria star was stunning in sequins.
Vanessa Estelle Williams
The Candyman star was on hand for another Black horror classic hopeful.
Erika Alexander
The Get Out star was seen supporting Jordan Peele’s latest horror venture.
Lil Rel Howery
The comedian stepped out for NOPE‘s Hollywood premiere.
Betty Gabriel
The scream queen, who has starred in titles like Get Out, Upgrade, Unfriended: Dark Web, and The Purge: Election Year, was on hand for the latest Black horror from the mind of Jordan Peele.
Kendrick Sampson
The Insecure eye candy hit the carpet in a bedazzled jacket.
Jabari Banks
The Bel-Air actor was fly in patterned denim at the NOPE premiere.
Karrueche Tran
The Emmy-winner kept it fun in a plaid number.
Lance Gross
The actor rocked an all-black look for the screamer’s premiere.
Zazie Beetz
The starlet rocked a metallic look for the Bullet Train red carpet screening in Berlin.
Zazie Beetz
The people love Zazie!
Bryan Tyree Henry
The Atlanta star and Marvel superhero hit the red carpet for his latest action jaunt, Bullet Train, in London.
Tega Alexander
The social media star and host was dapper on the carpet for the London screening of Bullet Train.
Ne-Yo
The R&B crooner tossed money in the section at Sapphire NYC in celebration of his new album, Self Explanatory.
Saucy Santana
The head material gworl in charge hit the stage for Hot 107.9’s annual Birthday Bash in Atlanta.
2 Chainz
Rapper 2 Chainz performs onstage during 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Georgia State University.
Kali
The young rap star commanded the stage at Birthday Bash.