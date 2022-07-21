Summer movie premiere season is in full swing. Naturally, celebs and stars of summer’s blockbuster hopefuls flock to red carpet screenings across the globe promoting and supporting the movies we’re running to in an effort to beat the sweltering heat.

In Los Angeles, Jordan Peele’s mysterious new horror NOPE drew stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and actors Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and more to the black carpet to take a peek at what the Black horror mastermind has cooked up this time.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the international action and espionage adventure Bullet Train had multiple screenings across several countries. Bryan Tyree Henry stunned in all-white in London, while Zazie Beetz stunned in Berlin.

BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 19: Zazie Beetz attends the “Bullet Train” Red Carpet Screening at Zoopalast on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Elsewhere, stars hit the stage, the club and even the baseball field. Take a look at the hottest celeb pics of the week.