Solange Knowles Can Now Add “Composer” To Her Resume

Rahim Fortune

Solange’s new ventures should never come as a surprise. As an entertainer, she consistently reimagines what progress means for her trade—from art exhibits to mixed media modules— and she continues to inject her artistry with unapologetic expression. While she has seemingly been away from the spotlight, the “Binz” performer will make her debut as a ballet composer next month.

On Monday, the New York City Ballet announced Solange had been commissioned to curate a new score for the award-winning company’s Fall Fashion Gala. The composition will be choreographed by Gianna Reisen, and performed by the singer’s “frequent musical collaborators,” according to a statement, and members of the New York City Ballet Orchestra.

The Houston-born singer has always had an elusive aesthetic, mastering a variety of loosely bound multi-disciplinary practices. She has also championed the value of alternative Black art and continues to generate conversations surrounding the intersection of music and mixed media. While this is her first ballet composition, she has composed art shows at the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas (2017), and the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg in Germany – to name a few.

The NYC Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, composed by Solange Knowles, will premiere on September 28 and will feature costumes by fashion designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo for Palomo Spain. The special composition will return later for October and May dates in 2023.

Tickets for the performance start at $38 and are available here.