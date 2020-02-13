Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King For ‘Disrespectful’ Rant

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Snoop Dogg has issued an apology to Gayle King following an epic rant in which the rapper warned King, “back off, bitch, before we come get you.”

Snoop’s rant came after the CBS This Morning host asked WNBA superstar Lisa Leslie if Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape case would complicate his legacy after the NBA champion died suddenly last month. The rapper felt that it was disrespectful for King to ask the question when Bryant could not defend himself.

King faced tons of backlash following the interview, from fans and celebrities alike, including R&B singer Ari Lennox, who has also since apologized. Now Snoop is following Lennox’s lead.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old rapper said that following a conversation with his mother, he realized that he’d reacted too strongly.

“Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it. So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at questions that you asked,” he began.

“I overreacted,” Snoop continued. “[I] should have handled it way different from that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

King blamed CBS for promoting her question about Bryant out of context. And the journalist’s best friend Oprah Winfrey recently told NBC that King “is not doing well” and had received numerous death threats.

CBS News President Susan Zirinsky told The Associated Press, “We fully support Gayle King and her integrity as a journalist. We find the threats against her or any journalist doing their job reprehensible.”