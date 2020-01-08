Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UGG

Slick Woods is recovering after suffering a seizure.

The model and actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share the news in a video where she appeared all smiles and in good spirits.

“Now that I’m feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli [photographer Chey Allegra] for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night,” she wrote. “Man there’s so many people going through way worse #staygoofy.”

The model revealed back in November that she was undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma cancer. Following the news of her diagnosis, Woods called on fans to “stop treating me like a victim” and joked in her usual silly way, “At least I’m bald already.”

Many of Woods’ famous friends gave her words of support following her announcement.

Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson wrote in a comment, “You are already on the other side of this [healthy] and strong like it never happened. I adore you.”

“Love u sis,” Lala Anthony added in another.

Woods has been fully enjoying life despite her health challenges, spending the holidays with her son Saphir and showering the cutie with tons of love and gifts.

Woods became a familiar face following her work with Rihanna’s Fenty brand, appearing on the runway for Savage x Fenty and ads for the company’s makeup products.

Following the birth of her son in Septmebr 2018, Woods confirmed that she had gone into labor while walking the runway.

We’re wishing Woods a speedy recovery and hope to see her out and about soon.

