Sinbad Reveals He Suffered Ischemic Stroke, Currently Relearning To Walk

Two years after suffering a traumatic medical incident that left him largely incapacitated, Sinbad is on the mend.

The comedian’s team posted a photo of him in physical therapy to social media on Monday, with a caption thanking fans for their support over the last two years since he suffered a sudden stroke. The post also directing readers to a site where supporters can learn more about his condition, keep track of his progress, and help supplement the enormous cost of his ongoing treatment and therapy.

“Many of you have asked for updates and if there is anything Sinbad needs or what you can do to help,” the post read. “As a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress and also provide an avenue for those who wish to give.”

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Comedian Sinbad speaks at the Fulfillment Fund’s Spring Fundraising Celebration Honoring UCLA at Sony Pictures Studios on April 13, 2019 in Culver City, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Fulfillment Fund)

Sinbad’s progression site, aptly named TheJourneyForward, explains that the star suffered an ischemic stroke on October 25, 2020, as a result of a blood clot that traveled between his heart and his brain. After a successful removal surgery, yet another clot, this one about half the size of a fist, formed the following day, requiring another surgical procedure. This led to the discovery of both brain swelling and bleeding, leading doctors to place the comedian in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.

Weeks passed before Sinbad was once again able to wake and respond, and he began extensive therapy to regain his mobility and function. After months of seeing specialists and therapists, the comedian was able to return home to his family in July 2021, and they say he has been “fighting for every inch” and making “remarkable” progress ever since, with limbs that were once immobile regaining function as he learns how to walk once again.

“I am not done,” Sinbad is quoted on the website. “I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.”

“Thank God for everything He’s given you, even if it’s not everything you asked for,” his family quotes him. “Thank God for family and hug the ones you love while you’re still with them. We need each other to get through this journey. I can’t wait to see you all again soon.”

“Stay funky, stay blessed.”