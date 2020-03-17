Amid School Closures Due to Coronavirus Shonda Rhimes Says ‘Teachers Deserve To Make A Billion Dollars A Year’

Several schools systems across the country closed this week as the coronavirus wrecks havoc on our nation, with more than 4,500 cases confirmed in the U.S. alone. Because of this, many parents have been forced to homeschool their children and create daily schedules that mimic their day-to-day routine, in effort to minimize disruption to their learning.

Shonda Rhimes may have created some of the most successful and iconic TV shows, but she is no exception to adjustment of educating little ones. The mother of three is feeling the burden of self-isolation, which includes playing a new role: teacher.

“Been homeschooling a 6-year old and 8-year old for one hour and 11 minutes,” Rhimes said on Twitter. “Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week.”

She later offered up some advice on how we can all cope during this time of confusion and uncertainty. Tips include “meditating, washing your hands and staying hydrated.”

