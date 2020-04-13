During these already uncertain times, there’s nothing more important than ensuring the health and well being of your loved ones.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Shereé Whitfield was faced with this in real time after attempting to track down her mother, Thelma Ferguson, who was missing for more than two weeks in the midst of this global pandemic. Thankfully, she’s been found.

Whitfield shared the news Friday in a post on Instagram, thanking fans for their outpouring support. “Thank you for all the prayers, they WORKED!” the former reality star wrote on Instagram. “My Mom has been found safe & healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support! GOD IS GOOD!”

Ferguson went missing March 23 after leaving her home to go to the bank, Sandy Springs police said last week. Initially, Whitfield explained that initially they weren’t worried as her mother often takes “personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her.”

But this time around was a bit different.

According to Whitfield, “This is the longest she has gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends,” the mother of three said on social media last week. “Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home.”

“We want to thank everyone for the enormous amount of love, support and prayers that my family has received,” Whitfield said then. “Anyone who knows my mom, Thelma, knows that she is a free spirit who travels often and dances to the beat of her own drum. But, she has never been away this long without communicating with us.”

Fans of RHOA may recall Whitfield’s mom from the show, as she celebrated her 70th birthday during season 10.