Former WWE Pro Shad Gaspard Dead After Los Angeles Swimming Accident

Former WWE pro wrestler Shad Gaspard was found dead Sunday after going missing while swimming in Los Angeles with his son. He was only 39 years old.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Wednesday that Gaspard’s body was discovered near Venice Beach in the early morning of May 20. According to a tweet by the Lifeguard Division of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the former wrestler’s body was then removed from the water by “crews” and transferred to the county’s medical examiner’s office.
Gaspard was swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, when they were caught in a strong rip current near Venice Beach, TMZ reports.
Lifeguards were able to rescue Gaspard’s son, but they were unable to recover the former wrestler. A witness told TMZ that Gaspard directed the lifeguards to save his son first.
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted his condolences on Tuesday stating, “The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time.”
Other wrestlers, including former WWE star turned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also used social media to remember Gaspard.
Gaspard’s professional wrestling career started in 2002. He later joined the WWE in 2006 as part of the tag team Cryme Tyme. After he left WWE in 2010, he went on to pursue an acting career.