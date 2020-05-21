Former WWE Pro Shad Gaspard Dead After Los Angeles Swimming Accident

Former WWE pro wrestler Shad Gaspard was found dead Sunday after going missing while swimming in Los Angeles with his son. He was only 39 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Wednesday that Gaspard’s body was discovered near Venice Beach in the early morning of May 20. According to a tweet by the Lifeguard Division of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the former wrestler’s body was then removed from the water by “crews” and transferred to the county’s medical examiner’s office.

Gaspard was swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, when they were caught in a strong rip current near Venice Beach, TMZ reports.

#PierIC at 2:19AM @lacolifeguards @LACOFD @LAPDHQ respond to #VenicePier to a report of a body along the shoreline that matches the description of Sunday’s missing swimmer. Crews on-scene extricate from the water and transfer to @lacountymec pic.twitter.com/b5xYmCOBkj — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) May 20, 2020

Lifeguards were able to rescue Gaspard’s son, but they were unable to recover the former wrestler. A witness told TMZ that Gaspard directed the lifeguards to save his son first.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted his condolences on Tuesday stating, “The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time.”

The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/dLRnF6oElX — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 19, 2020

Other wrestlers, including former WWE star turned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also used social media to remember Gaspard.

My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one.

Great guy. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020

Gaspard’s professional wrestling career started in 2002. He later joined the WWE in 2006 as part of the tag team Cryme Tyme. After he left WWE in 2010, he went on to pursue an acting career.