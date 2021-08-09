Happy Heavenly Birthday: Remembering Whitney Houston In Her Happy Place—The Stage

They didn’t call late music legend Whitney Houston “The Voice” for nothing. She had one of the greatest voices of our time, and she loved sharing it with the world even up until her untimely passing at the age of 48.
On February 11, 2012, Houston passed away tragically in Los Angeles on the eve of the Grammys. Many of the film and television projects about Houston’s life that have been released since her death have focused more on the tragic nature of how she lived and the behind-the-scenes personal and family drama she faced.
While Houston’s public battle with drugs and alcohol were a part of her story, which she owned up to while she was here with us, it’s impossible to speak to her history-making legacy without acknowledging that not only was her one-of-a-kind voice a gift to the world, but that she was happiest and most comfortable when on stage performing for us—her biggest fans.
In honor of what would have been Houston’s, 58th birthday, we pay tribute to her unforgettable legacy and look back at some of her happiest moments in her life as a musical superstar.
Rest in peace, Nippy!
Whitney Houston’s Happiest Moments On Stage
Whitney Houston performs on stage, Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 25th September 1991.
Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns
Whitney Houston performed with Jermaine Jackson at The Limelight in New York City, 1st July 1984.
Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Whitney Houston performs on stage in 1996.
Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns
A young Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder attend an event together circa 1989.
Photo by Lester Cohen
Whitney Houston performs at the Holiday Star Theatre in Merrillville, Indiana in January 1985.
Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Whitney Houston performs on stage at Wembley Arena, London, on 15th May 1988.
Photo by Graham Wiltshire/Getty Images
American Singer Whitney Houston on Stage
Photo by Bill Marino/Sygma via Getty Images
Whitney Houston performed at the World Music Theatre in Tinley Park, Illinois in June 1991.
Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Whitney Houston in concert at Paris Bercy Music Hall on November 29, 1993 in Paris, France.
Photo by Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Whitney Houston performs at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at the Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California, a year before her passing.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Whitney Houston performs live during a concert on May 12, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. The concert was part of the 2010 Nothing But Love tour to promote the album I Look To You.
Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images
Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem before a game with the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills prior to Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won 20-19.
Photo by George Rose/Getty Images
Whitney Houston in Concert at Earls Court Exhibition Centre in London in November 1993 for The Bodyguard World Tour.
Photo by Chris Grieve/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
Houston circa 1993
Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns
Whitney Houston Performs In Paris Bercy On May 18th, 1988 In Paris,France
Photo by Frederic REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston performs in Belgium in 1986.
Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images
Whitney Houston with her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, onstage during a concert in New York on July 16, 1999. Brown also passed away tragically, three years after losing her mother. She was just 22 years old.
Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage
Whitney Houston performed on stage during the 2004 World Music Awards on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International – Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.