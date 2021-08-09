Happy Heavenly Birthday: Remembering Whitney Houston In Her Happy Place—The Stage

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns

They didn’t call late music legend Whitney Houston “The Voice” for nothing. She had one of the greatest voices of our time, and she loved sharing it with the world even up until her untimely passing at the age of 48.

On February 11, 2012, Houston passed away tragically in Los Angeles on the eve of the Grammys. Many of the film and television projects about Houston’s life that have been released since her death have focused more on the tragic nature of how she lived and the behind-the-scenes personal and family drama she faced.

While Houston’s public battle with drugs and alcohol were a part of her story, which she owned up to while she was here with us, it’s impossible to speak to her history-making legacy without acknowledging that not only was her one-of-a-kind voice a gift to the world, but that she was happiest and most comfortable when on stage performing for us—her biggest fans.

In honor of what would have been Houston’s, 58th birthday, we pay tribute to her unforgettable legacy and look back at some of her happiest moments in her life as a musical superstar.

Rest in peace, Nippy!