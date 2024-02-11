Recap: Vic Mensa, BJ The Chicago Kid And JuJu Smith-Schuster Celebrate Super Bowl Weekend With Adidas And Soho House

BJ The Chicago Kid, Vic Mensa and JuJu Smith-Schuster

If there’s one thing that Super Bowl weekend is infamous for, it’s the endless celebrations with some of our favorite celebs.

Last night was no different, and Adidas and Soho House ‘Cities Without Houses’ hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the momentous occasion — but with a purpose. The event celebrated the intersection of sport and music during one of the most iconic weekends in sports, and it’s definitely worth toasting to.

Hosted at the stunning Pine Bistro right off the Las Vegas Strip, the experience marked Soho House’s first member event for 2024, bringing together Soho House members, sports enthusiasts, and music lovers together ahead of the big game.

Guests were treated to Soho House signature cocktails like the Picante de la Casa, a Mediterranean feast, and a special performance by BJ The Chicago Kid, DJ set by Vic Mensa with attendance and a toast by Adidas brand partner, New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.