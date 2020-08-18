Quinn ‘DJ Spicoli’ Coleman Dead At 31

Capitol Records A&R Quinn Coleman, who also deejayed under the moniker DJ Spicoli, died Monday. He was 31.

A popular figure in the music world, especially in Washington, D.C. where he founded a music festival dubbed Trillectro, Coleman was also the son of former BET CEO Debra Lee and Randy Coleman.

No details on Coleman’s death have been released and the sudden news has created shock waves across the industry.

Coleman’s family released a statement, acknowledging his passing to The Grio. “Quinn Coleman, son of Debra Lee and Randy Coleman, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16 at the age of 31. The cause of death is unknown,” it read.

“Quinn was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend, a passionate DJ and A&R executive with a bright future ahead of him. Debra and her family are devastated by Quinn’s passing and ask for privacy and respect as they grieve together,” the family’s statement continued.

Many in the industry, including his former colleagues and D.C. rapper Wale, took to social media to remember the music lover and curator.

the coldest man to ever do it, straight up. everything i’m doing now is cuz of this dude. i wish i was half as cool as him. all the things we were supposed to get into. grateful for the memories, devastated that making new ones ends here.



rest easy my boy. i love you. pic.twitter.com/9rwUxnccI1 — modi! (@supermodi) August 17, 2020

Quinn .. you so loved you impacted the world immensely …we all hurtin . I don’t have the words . This hurt so bad man — Wale (@Wale) August 17, 2020

RIP QUINN COLEMAN



A LEGENDARY PERSON, DJ, A&R, FRIEND, AND BROTHER



LOVE YOU FOREVER DUDE



CHECK ON YOUR FRIENDS EVERYDAY pic.twitter.com/s6FmGUSrRQ — kennybeats (@kennybeats) August 17, 2020

Quinn Coleman wasn’t just our A&R, he was a close friend. when the time was right he took a chance on us and changed our lives. we spoke on the phone regularly. we had big plans. I just woke up to the news that he’s no longer with us. im still processing. RIP Quinn. 😔 — brasstracks (@brasstracks) August 17, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with Coleman’s family and friends. Rest in peace.