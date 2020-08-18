Quinn ‘DJ Spicoli’ Coleman Dead At 31

Capitol Records A&R Quinn Coleman, who also deejayed under the moniker DJ Spicoli, died Monday. He was 31.
A popular figure in the music world, especially in Washington, D.C. where he founded a music festival dubbed Trillectro, Coleman was also the son of former BET CEO Debra Lee and Randy Coleman.
No details on Coleman’s death have been released and the sudden news has created shock waves across the industry.
Coleman’s family released a statement, acknowledging his passing to The Grio. “Quinn Coleman, son of Debra Lee and Randy Coleman, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16 at the age of 31. The cause of death is unknown,” it read.
“Quinn was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend, a passionate DJ and A&R executive with a bright future ahead of him. Debra and her family are devastated by Quinn’s passing and ask for privacy and respect as they grieve together,” the family’s statement continued.
Many in the industry, including his former colleagues and D.C. rapper Wale, took to social media to remember the music lover and curator.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Coleman’s family and friends. Rest in peace.