Def Jam

Rising R&B singer-songwriter Kaash Paige took music by storm with her viral single “Love Songs” before releasing her 2019 debut EP, Parked Car Convos.

The 19-year-old Dallas-native, who just released a new single “64,” stopped by ESSENCE recently, where she shared her musical influences and what she’s looking forward to in 2020.

“I feel like I learned most of my artistry from Drake,” the singer said when describing who she’d like to work with. “Growing up, I listened to all his interludes and all the slow music. Just being able to pour your heart out about the females you’re talking to or everything you’re going through in life, I just feel like I can relate to it.”

Paige also dished on how her father inspired her to tackle music and what she’s got up her sleeve in 2020.

Check out the singer’s interview above.

