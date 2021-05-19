7 Television Shows You Didn’t Know Paul Mooney Wrote For

We are sad to report that actor and comedy writer Paul Mooney passed away today from a heart attack. He was 79 years old.

Often referred to as “The Godfather of Comedy,” Mooney was most famous for his work with fellow comedian Richard Pryor. The two met in 1968 and remained close friends until Pryor’s death in 2005. Together they worked on material that often focused on racism when it was not popular to do so. “Everyone has finally caught up with me,” Mooney said to the Washington Post in 2012. “When I did it, it wasn’t popular. I was considered a trouble maker. Now they all caught up with me. Now it’s the popular thing. Hollywood is acting like that was the first time we heard this.”

During a 2010 Pop Matters interview, Mooney was also said to be “one of the first Black writers to break into television and films during the early 1970s.” He responded by saying that he was “like E.T.” and at the time of his rise that there “were no Black comedy writers.” He worked with major figures in Black comedy, including Redd Foxx, Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle.

Additionally was called on to rewrite scripts. During the conception of Fridays, a Saturday Night Live-style show on ABC from the early 1980s, Pryor called on Mooney to add touches to the original writing for the debut episode. “Richard would always have me rewrite s—,” Mooney said during the Pop Matters conversation. “That’s why the first [episode of Fridays] is so funny.” He then added that he did not have to solicit these kinds of gigs because his reputation as a writer proceeded him.

We rounded up some of the shows Paul Mooney wrote for over the course of his over 40-year career. Keep scrolling to see what all he worked on.

01 ‘Sanford and Son’ The legendary comic co-wrote two episodes of the sitcom that starred Redd Foxx and Demond Wilson. 02 ‘Good Times’ ‘Good Times’ is celebrated for being one of the first shows (alongside ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘The Jeffersons’) to showcase Black family dynamics. Paul Mooney served as one of the writers. 03 ‘The Richard Pryor Show’ Mooney worked alongside his close friend Richard Pryor when Pryor was granted his own show in 1977. The show ran for one season. 04 ‘In Living Color’ Mooney was involved in Keenan Ivory Wayans’ sketch show from the early 1990s. He is credited with the creation of the “Homey D. Clown” character. 05 ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Mooney’s most famous character on ‘Chappelle’s Show’ was Negrodamus, a Black, all-knowing oracle who kept it real. He first appeared on the show in the “Ask A Black Dude” sketch. 06 ‘Saturday Night Live’ When Richard Pryor was a host during the first season of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ he enlisted Paul Mooney to help him write. Mooney is the creator of the ‘Word Association’ skit that featured Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase. 07 ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Mooney wrote for the satirical BET reality series that debuted in 2013. It ran for 5 seasons.