Omarion Speaks On Fizz & Apryl Jones: ‘I Wish No Ill Intent Or Malice Towards Anyone’

Omarion continues to be a mood for 2020.

Even as Fizz and Apryl’s relationship became a focus of social media after the pair “unveiled” their romance on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood — with people weighing in on their opinions — Omarion has remained truly unbothered by it all.

“What me and April had is what me and Apryl had,” says Omarion. “We created something really beautiful and we gave something truly beautiful to each other, that’s really irreplaceable. At the day even though I have public issues, I wish no ill intent or malice towards anyone.”

He also admitted that he “doesn’t have a relationship with Fizz” or any of his band members, at all, despite the success of last year’s Millennium Tour.

However, Omarion is open to having a conversation like the grown men they are. “There should be an opportunity for us to talk one day,” he says. “I don’t know when that is. Because it’s such a question for two people, that it kind of creates this layer of ‘I don’t know.’”

According to Omarion, neither Fizz nor Apryl told him about their relationship. “A birdy just kinda floated the info to me and that was kinda it,” he said.

