Revolutionary Visual Artist Faith Ringgold Passes Away at 93

ENGLEWOOD, NJ – June 07, 2013 : Civil rights political artist Faith Ringgold, 82, in her studio at her home in Englewood, NJ on June 07, 2013. Faith Ringgold was one of the leaders of the Black Arts Movement of the 1960’s, gaining worldwide prominence for her quilts. “American People, Black Light: Faith Ringgold’s Paintings of the 1960’s” is a retrospective of race, reconciliation, activism and feminism, from one of the most tumultuous periods in American history. (Photo by Melanie Burford/Prime for The Washington Post)

Faith Ringgold, the groundbreaking multidisciplinary artist, has died at 93.

Ringgold’s practice extended to painting, soft sculpture, and prose, but her experimentation with quilting made her an art world standout. She turned static quilts into potent stories of the civil rights movement, illustrating scenes of resilience, community, and kindness. Using her visual skills allowed her to distribute her thoughts into the world without the varnish of others’ agendas.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ – June 07, 2013 : Civil rights political artist Faith Ringgold, 82, in her studio at her home in Englewood, NJ on June 07, 2013. Faith Ringgold was one of the leaders of the Black Arts Movement of the 1960’s, gaining worldwide prominence for her quilts. “American People, Black Light: Faith Ringgold’s Paintings of the 1960’s” is a retrospective of race, reconciliation, activism and feminism, from one of the most tumultuous periods in American history. (Photo by Melanie Burford/Prime for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Her talent earned her 23 honorary doctorates. The David C. Driskell Center for the Study of the Visual Arts and Culture of African Americans and the African Diaspora at the University of Maryland has a study room dedicated to Ringgold’s cultural contributions.

Her sometimes autobiographical work inspired generations of artists to engage with politics boldly. For many years, she was not appropriately recognized by the mainstream art world, but that did not stop Ringgold from using self-expression to promote justice. Eventually, culture caught up to her courage.

Ringgold was born in Harlem, New York, but she lived and worked in Englewood, New Jersey. She studied visual art at City College of New York, earning two degrees in 1955 and 1959.

In November 2023, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago opened Faith Ringgold: American People, an exhibition that revisited 60 years of Ringgold’s work. The institution acknowledged the timing of the powerful show as “long overdue.”

Portrait of American artist Faith Ringgold as she poses in front of one of her paintings, 1999. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

Her presence was valued by Black women in the arts, and her absence will be felt deeply.

“Through her incredible children’s books, quilts, paintings, and textiles, she visually and fearlessly told the story of us; of Black people, of Black women, of Black children,” stated Lauren LeBeaux Craig, Executive Director of Newark Arts and former ED of Art in the Atrium. “Her name must always be mentioned among the greats and her contributions will live on forever.”

“From the National Portrait Gallery to the walls of the New Museum, Faith weaved threads of spirituality, identity, and resilience into a global tapestry. She leaves a powerful mark on contemporary art, inspiring me and all creatives to embrace our stories with courage and creativity,” Talia Young, CEO of the Newark Symphony Hall, tells ESSENCE.

A visitor watches the work of US artist Faith Ringgold, “The Flag is Bleeding #2” (1997), during a preview on December 4, 2019 ahead of the opening the following day of the Art Basel international fair that takes place annually in Miami Beach the first week of December. – Climate change, pollution, racial issues and social commentary are some of the issues addressed by hundreds of artists showcased in Art Basel by more than 200 galleries from all over the world. (Photo by Leila MACOR / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by LEILA MACOR/AFP via Getty Images)

“Faith Ringgold’s art was a powerful force of truth, resilience, and empowerment that illuminated the African American experience with unparalleled depth and beauty. Her narrative quilts and paintings gave voice to the stories that had long been overlooked, particularly those of Black women, and challenged us to confront the complexities of our society head-on,” said Taneshia Nash Laird, President & CEO, Greater Roxbury Arts & Cultural Center, Boston, MA in another statement.

“Faith Ringgold’s legacy is a testament to the power of art to inspire change, foster understanding, and uplift communities. She will forever remain an icon whose impact will continue to resonate through the generations she inspired to envision and create a more just and compassionate world.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ringgold’s family, friends, and all of those who she inspired with her creativity.