Last night, Barbz went crazy after Nicki Minaj went on Instagram live with Young Money Cash Money alum Drake and dropped her famed Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. Following the re-release of hits such as “Seeing Green” and “I Get Crazy” from 12 years ago, Minaj also broke her silence on the passing of her father Robert Maraj on her official website in a long update to her fans about Netflix binge-watching and pregnancy cravings.

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” the “Itty Bitty Piggy” rapper shared on her website. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Maraj unexpectedly passed away in February from a hit-and-run in Mineola, New York. According to Today, Maraj was hit at approximately 6:15 PM and though he was taken to a hospital, he was pronounced dead the next day. He was 64 when he passed. The next week, an arrest was made for 70-year-old Charles Polevich. According to Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, “Mr. Polevich did stop at that time, but then fled after that once he saw that he had injured this person.”