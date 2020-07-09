‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing After Boat Trip With Son

As if we could handle one more tragedy, on Wednesday night the world was rocked by the news that 33-year-old Glee actress Naya Rivera had gone missing after a boating trip with her 4-year-old son earlier that afternoon.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Now, hours later, the search for the star continues.

“We hope for the best, we prepare for the worst,” Deputy Chris Dyer said in a news conference Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rivera rented a pontoon boat at about 1 p.m. Wednesday for her and her son to take out onto Lake Piru — located about 50 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Investigators said the child was found wearing a life vest, with an adult’s vest also found on the boat. The boy told authorities he had gone swimming with his mother, but she hadn’t got back into the boat. Remaining details are still unclear.

Rivera shared an adorable moment with her son, Josey, the day before her disappearance.

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

This isn’t the first time the actress had visited the lake for some fun in the sun. Sheriff’s officials said there was no evidence of foul play or any indication of a suicide. They also said they believe whatever happened was an accident of some sort.

Rivera grew up in the Los Angeles area and first began acting as a child, in shows such as Smart Guy and The Bernie Mac Show. She later rose to stardom as Santana Lopez on the Fox musical dramedy Glee, which ran from 2009 to 2015.

Several of Rivera’s former co-stars and other celebrities posted words of support for the actress on social media.

Former Glee co-star Harry Shum wrote that he was “praying,” while another co-star from the hit show, Heather Morris, wrote about Rivera on her Instagram stories: “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light.”

“Sick to my stomach. Please pray,” tweeted Glee alum Damian McGinty.

We’re all praying for the safe return of Naya Rivera.