Naya Rivera Laid To Rest In Private Funeral
By Taiia Smart Young ·

Naya Rivera’s life was celebrated in a private funeral at Los Angeles’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park earlier this week. About 25 close family and friends, including her former Glee castmates attended the service, Entertainment Tonight reports.

On July 8, the actress took a boat ride on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California with her 4-year-old son Josey in tow. Staff found the rental boat hours later with Josey, wearing his life jacket, fast asleep on the boat, along with an adult life jacket. 

Five days after Rivera was reported missing, authorities confirmed that she had died in a tragic accident. During a press conference, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub speculated that the 33-year-old actress drowned after boosting him onto the unanchored boat after swimming in the lake.

The death certificate confirmed that the cause of death was a “drowning” and noted that the singer died in a “matter of minutes.” The autopsy didn’t note any diseases or traumatic injuries. 

Following Rivera’s death, friends and fans and co-stars expressed their sympathy via social media. The Glee creators spoke highly of the star, saying she was more than just an actor on the show, “she was our friend.” They also praised her ability to learn and recall her lines on the spot. But the kindest gesture was their pledge to establish a college fund for young Josey. 

Former Glee castmate and friend Amber Riley posted a tribute on Instagram with pictures of the two singing together. “I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another,” she wrote in a caption.

Best duets on the show! PERIODT! Couldn’t tell us shxt 😂 Honorable mention, Troubletones, @heatherrelizabethh and @littlelengies 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another. – There was never competition, or shade, or intimidation with us. Just pure adoration and mutual respect. You deserved better. You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times! – Favorite Naya Moment: tour bus to London, Naya greasing her scalp with Doo Gro oil, a plastic cap and a silk bonnet 😂 my sister said “oh Naya you blackity black black” we burst out into laughter! We needed it too because we just wanted to get home to our families. We were alike in that way. We love hard, and protect our own, and we don’t take no shit from anyone (Kevin is literally the byproduct of US 😂) We can either slice you with our words, or bring you comfort with that same breath. Dealer’s choice. I say your name everyday and hold you in my heart, just like I do Cory. – We are working as a cast and crew and a family to come together and show love, and it’s all because of you. Your presence brought so much excitement, so much passion, so much joy, and in your absence you’re STILL holding us accountable and getting us together. I’ve cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it’s time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel. Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for. – Please keep Naya’s family in your prayers. Please be mindful of the things you say to them or messages you send. If it’s anything beyond condolences and words of encouragement, keep it to yourself. All they need is love and good energy and support right now. We clear? Cool. Thank you 🙏🏾

Riley also shared her favorite “Naya Moment” while on a tour bus to London.

“Naya [was] greasing her scalp with Doo Gro oil, a plastic cap and a silk bonnet. My sister said, ‘Oh, Naya you blackity black black.’ We burst out into laughter! We needed it too because we just wanted to get home to our families.”

Riley vowed to hold Rivera in her heart say her name every day. 

Rest in peace!
