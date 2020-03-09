While we still try to wrap our heads around the unspeakable tragedy, Kobe Bryant’s 17-year-old daughter, Natalia, found a beautiful way to honor the memory of her late father and sister Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash back in January.

The NBA star’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared a photo Sunday of her eldest daughter in front of the painting of Kobe planting a kiss on Gianna’s head.

“[Heart] my babies. Natalia. #winterformal,” Vanessa wrote in a caption on Instagram.

The 41-year-old former Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were both killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26 along with seven other people.

The post was Vanessa’s first on Instagram in a week. Kobe’s wife of 20 years has been dealing with a lot recently, of course.

Back on March 1, the mother of four shared a statement from her attorney, Gary Robb, in response to reports that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies took pictures of the crash site and shared them among themselves.

“Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site,” the statement reads. “Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26 and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers.”

Since the tragedy Vanessa has uploaded several posts honoring Kobe and Gianna, including a video montage of moments with Gianna on the basketball court and Kobe coaching her.

Family, friends and fans gathered in late February at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the retired Lakers legend and his daughter.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Bryant family during this time.