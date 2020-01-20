J. Cole, Naturi Naughton, Ryan Coogler And More To Attend MLK NOW

The biggest names in pop culture and politics are coming to New York City to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at MLK NOW.

Held annually, the event uses the powerful impact of art to initiate dialogues around issues that matter most to the Black community. J. Cole, Naturi Naughton, Ryan Coogler, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Marshawn Lynch, author Ta-Nehisi Coates, and New York Times “1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones will be featured in this year’s celebration.

The event takes place at the historic Riverside Church in Harlem from 2:00 to 6:00pm. The church is the site where Dr. King gave his famous 1967 speech “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence,” where he criticized war, championed economic justice and advocated for domestic anti-poverty efforts. Featuring performances, speeches and artistic displays, MLK NOW is designed to inspire people of all ages and incomes to create tangible changes in their communities that are motivated by love, compassion and kindness.

Martin Luther King (1929-68). American black civil rights campaigner. Assassinated, supposedly by James Earl Ray. (Photo by: Photo12/UIG via Getty Images)

Tickets are open to the public for free and available at https://mlknow2020.eventbrite.com. Spend your day of service learning about how to bring opportunities and resources for thriving to those around you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJtr8HXwsEs

Unable to make it? The event will also be broadcast via livestream.

