No matter how many times we preach the gospel of drinking water and minding your business, it seems some people just can’t help themselves.

Singer Michelle Williams rightly put an Instagram commenter in their place for leaving a comment suggesting that it’s time for her to have children. The comment in question read, “Michelle I love you but you need some children..you are too bored [sp].” Williams quickly gathered the fan by responding, “You’re an idiot!!!!”

When the commenter reacted saying her comment was “uncalled for,” Williams took the time to further educated the person on why one should never question a woman about conceiving a baby.

“No, what’s uncalled for is you telling a woman that she needs to have children,” she said. “What if that woman CAN’T have children?? What if that woman DOESN’T WANT children? WATCH YOUR MOUTH and FINGERS.”

Williams continued, “Don’t ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY. I would have ignored but too many people need [to] stay out of a woman’s uterus!!! Now scram and be blessed!!!”

The commenter swiftly apologized after seeing the error in their ways. “My apologies Ms. Williams,” they wrote, adding, “I will never forget that.”

The former Destiny’s Child star was most recently engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson back in 2018. They have since ended the engagement, and Williams spoke exclusively with ESSENCE about healing after her breakup and battle with depression.

“You have to have it in you to tell yourself to get up,” she said. “The days do get better. They really, really do. I’m a living testament of it. You have to do the work.”