It was a year ago when Michael Jordan added a new title to his long storied resume: grandpa. But his daughter, Jasmine Jordan, said that although “he loves being a grandpa,” it was a title (unlike MVP) that he had to get used to.

“He had to warm up to [it,]” Jasmine revealed Monday during an ESSENCE Facebook Live. “At first he wanted my son to call him ‘Mike’ or ‘Michael’ and I’m like, ‘Dad, we’re not doing this. You have to accept the grandpa title. It is what it is.'”

Thankfully, Jasmine got her wish once MJ “actually got to see” baby Rakeem, who’s now 1 years old. Jasmine, who works in marketing at the Jordan Brand, and her fiancé, basketball player Rakeem Christmas, welcomed their first child together last year.

And although the two families are self-isolating due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Jasmine said baby Rakeem and MJ “have an incredible bond and relationship already so I’m excited to see that develop as my son gets older.”

“They hang out as much as they can…we’re on FaceTime and Zoom like 24-7 it feels like,” she added.

Like many other 2021 brides, Jasmine is steadily planning her September nuptials, but it hasn’t been easy due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, obviously for sure, given everything with COVID and corona, it’s definitely [been] putting a dark cloud over the wedding process and planning,” she admitted. “[But] we’re pushing forth and fingers-crossed and God-willing we’ll still be able to get married in September of this year.”