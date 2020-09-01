Chadwick Boseman’s death after a private four-year battle with colon cancer shocked the world on Friday. His Black Panther colleagues, who also weren’t aware of his diagnosis, along with friends, peers and fans around the world are still mourning the beloved actor.

While many celebs have shared beautiful tributes, remembering their late “king” on social media, there was one voice that remained silent while still trying to process the news — Boseman’s Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan.

Jordan honored his late friend on Monday in his first public statement since news of Boseman’s death was revealed last week.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything,” he began. “I wish we had more time.”

Jordan repeated his wish for more time with Boseman throughout the tribute, reflecting on how the actor paved the way since nearly the start of his career, starting with All My Children when he was only 16. The two had the exact same role. After Boseman was let go from the daytime soap opera after attempting to make the character less racially stereotypical, producers hired Jordan to fill his shoes.

“You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness,” Jordan continued.

Jordan went on to say that Boseman, 10 years his senior, was his “big brother,” but never got the chance to express that sentiment or his gratitude while he was still alive.

“But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are,” he wrote. “Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me.”

“You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

The actor promised Boseman that the legends and heroes he created for the world will live on forever.

“I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. ‘Is this your king!?'” Jordan wrote, referencing his famous line in Black Panther, in which he played Boseman’s onscreen nemesis, Killmonger. “Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”