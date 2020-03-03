Our favorite hot girl is in hot water.

Megan Thee Stallion, who released the platinum-selling single “Hot Girl Summer” last year, took to Instagram Live earlier this week, alleging that her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment (founded by ex-MLB star Carl Crawford) was preventing her from dropping new music. Now she’s suing Crawford‘s company for more than a million dollars in an effort to release new music.

The Houston rapper stated that the terms of her contract were not clear to her upon signing with 1501, and that when she asked to renegotiate the contract, she was barred from releasing new work.

A Harris County, Texas district judge granted Megan a temporary restraining order allowing the new music’s release.

This restraining order will also seek to prevent the label from attacking her on social media.

Megan’s story is no different than what new artists often go through. Her lawsuit alleges that she got a $10,000 advance when she signed, and that the label gets 60% of her recording income. Of the 40% she gets, she still has to pay engineers, mixers, and other artists who are featured on the tracks. As far as live gigs, she claims that they are actually more beneficial to the label than they are to her as 1501 has the rights to 30% of the money she makes from performances. The label also gets 30% from merchandising.

The rapper celebrated the news on Twitter Monday, writing in all caps: “NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING.”

All we know is that summer is almost upon us, and we hope Megan Thee Stallion is able to give us the music we all want and deserve.